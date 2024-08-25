Terrifying Video Captures Pod Of Whales Surrounding Solo Paddler Across Atlantic Ocean

Tom Waddington found himself surrounded by long-finned pilot whales

An adventurer paddling solo across the Atlantic Ocean had an unexpected encounter with a massive pod of pilot whales, an experience that left him both exhilarated and alarmed.

Tom Waddington, on his journey from Newfoundland to England, found himself surrounded by long-finned pilot whales after a morning drizzle on July 7, as he shared on Instagram.

In a video, Waddington expressed his amazement: "This is so cool. A pod of whales is circling the boat and playing around it. I love it, but I'm worried they might hit my rudder. They're so close, see?"

He continued, "I can hear them blowing bubbles. Wow, that is so cool. What a special treat. I've seen many whales before, but they're just here to say hello."

The situation took a frightening turn when one of the whales bumped into his boat, causing him to drop the camera and pause filming briefly.

When he resumed, his voice carried a note of concern. "I'm two hours in now with these thousands of whales," he said on camera. "One bumped the boat earlier, and I'm really scared they might hit it again. It's an incredible sight, but also very frightening."

According to the crew monitoring Waddington's journey from shore, the whales eventually swam away, allowing him to continue his paddle towards land, the New York Post reported.

Though Waddington emerged unscathed, the reality of sharing the ocean with such large creatures became starkly clear when one whale collided with his small boat. He later recounted the experience on social media, highlighting the shift from a serene wildlife encounter to a more daunting reality.

Experts suggest that the whales Waddington encountered were likely long-finned pilot whales, known for their social nature and tendency to travel in large groups. According to NPR, these whales often form tight-knit pods and are commonly found in the North Atlantic, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.