Advertisement

Swallowed, Spit Out By Whale, Kayaker Shares What It Felt Like Inside

The incident took place on Saturday near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan in Chile's southernmost Patagonia region.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Swallowed, Spit Out By Whale, Kayaker Shares What It Felt Like Inside
The father and the son managed to get to shore safely after the incident.

Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father in the Strait of Magellan in Chile when a Humpback whale swallowed him, along with his boat, before miraculously spitting him out a few seconds later, a video showed.

The incident took place on Saturday near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan in Chile's southernmost Patagonia region.

The 24-year-old was unharmed in the entire episode but he said he thought he was "going to die". The video was shot by his father Dell, from another kayak.

Simancas told CNN how he felt when the whale swallowed him for a few seconds and he thought he was "going to die". 

"I felt a slimy texture on his face when he turned around and saw dark blue and white colours approaching from behind before he was pulled underwater. At that moment, he believed there was nothing he could do and feared he was going to die, without knowing what had happened," he said.

"I thought it had already eaten me and swallowed me," he said. 

However, he soon felt his life vest pulling him back up, and within seconds, he surfaced and began to understand the situation.

His father tried to calm him down when was back on the surface and was heard saying, "Stay calm, stay calm."

Simancas said as he surfaced and began floating, he worried that something might happen to his father, that they wouldn't reach the shore in time, or that he might develop hypothermia. 

However, both the father and the son managed to get to shore safely after the incident.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chile, Whale Kayaker Video, Humpback Whale
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now