After His Rant Against Azaan, Sonu Nigam Is Top Trend On Twitter

Singer Sonu Nigam spoke out against the morning Azaan in a series of tweets

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

In a series of tweets this morning, singer Sonu Nigam complained about being woken up by the azaan (morning call to prayer), calling it "forced religiousness". His remarks instantly triggered a heated debate and the 43-year-old singer was soon the top trending topic."God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India," Mr Nigam said in one of his tweets. He further questioned the use of loudspeakers during the prayer, labelling it "gundagardi".

Gundagardi hai bus... — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

The singer's comments ruffled many feathers on Twitter.

Don't want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion. https://t.co/BVu1Nb6mKR — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) April 17, 2017

Dear Sonu Nigam u forget u started ur career doing jagrata all night. Where was gundagardi thn. If azaan shd stop thn jagrata shd also stop. — G.MISHRA (@Satyameva_J) April 17, 2017

No one's possibly having a worse Monday than Sonu Nigam. Yes? — Sreejata Gupta (@SreejataGupta) April 17, 2017

Meanwhile ppls are searching Sonu Nigam in play store and app store for one star and block @SarcasmHubb — (@iShubhendu) April 17, 2017

Sonu Nigam spelled backwards is Unos Magin which makes no sense just like this tweet and his sense of reasoning... https://t.co/9200mw01cv — Bae (@Einstonerrr) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam I'm ur fan but when you sing in late night shows what about sleep of the surrounding area? ?? Stop this man. Sonu Nigam plzz grow up ! — SRKALIA (@msjamal66) April 17, 2017

Sleeplessness makes man do crazy things. Just saying. #SonuNigam. — NiR. (@NirupamDeria) April 17, 2017

Sonu Nigam is getting lot of attention today! Now he won't be able to sleep at night. #Azaan — Batman (@batmanbegins384) April 17, 2017

Some, though, were in agreement with the singer's views.

I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2017

Exactly @sonunigam No azaan loudspeakers and No loud Pandals. Religion is a man's relationship with God, best to treat it in peace. — Anjie (@_Baatcutter) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Totally agree with you. Even in my country I'm forced to wake up at 5am everyday.. It's not about religion, it's about nuisance being... — Sulani (@DreamyGirl12) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam created in the name of religion! Hope this will be discussed with some solution rather than just fighting here. — Sulani (@DreamyGirl12) April 17, 2017