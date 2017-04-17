After His Rant Against Azaan, Sonu Nigam Is Top Trend On Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2017 13:27 IST
After His Rant Against Azaan, Sonu Nigam Is Top Trend On Twitter

Singer Sonu Nigam spoke out against the morning Azaan in a series of tweets

New Delhi:  In a series of tweets this morning, singer Sonu Nigam complained about being woken up by the azaan (morning call to prayer), calling it "forced religiousness". His remarks instantly triggered a heated debate and the 43-year-old singer was soon the top trending topic.

"God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India," Mr Nigam said in one of his tweets. He further questioned the use of loudspeakers during the prayer, labelling it "gundagardi".    

  

The singer's comments ruffled many feathers on Twitter.

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Some, though, were in agreement with the singer's views.

  

  

  

