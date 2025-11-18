X Down For Thousands Globally, Users Report Error Loading Posts

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform, X, was down for thousands of users globally on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

X (formerly Twitter) was not the only platform that faced an outage, many other websites that rely on Cloudflare's internet infrastructure also faced similar issues.

Around 5:20 pm, over ten thousand users reported the outage, according to Down Detector, which tracks outages by aggregating status reports from a number of sources.

Multiple users are facing issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection. Most users continued to see an “internal server error on Cloudflare's network”, asking them to try again later.

Cloudflare, in its initial update, said that it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers”, though it did not share a cause or a timeline for a fix.

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," Cloudflare added.

Earlier in May, X faced another major outage, with thousands of users reported being unable to access the platform for hours. At the time, Elon Musk alleged that a powerful cyberattack was behind it. Musk said the attack involved “a lot of resources,” suggesting a large group or even a state actor could be behind it.