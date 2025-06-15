Elon Musk's X Down For Thousands In US, Downdetector Shows

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the US on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 6,700 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 06:07 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

