Advertisement

Elon Musk's X Down For Thousands In US, Downdetector Shows

There were more than 6,700 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Elon Musk's X Down For Thousands In US, Downdetector Shows
Billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the US on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 6,700 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 06:07 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, X, X Down
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com