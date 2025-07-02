X Down For Thousands Of Users In US, Over 15,000 Report Issues

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 15,400 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 9:52 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

