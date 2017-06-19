Woman Who Allegedly Chopped Off Genitals Of Kerala Swami Recants Statement The 23-year-old woman said she was forced by the police to comply by their "made up" version against the Kerala godman.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A law student in Kerala had allegedly chopped off the genitals of a swami. Thiruvananthapuram: In a startling turn of events, the 23-year-old law student



Earlier, according to the police, when the incident had happened, the woman had said that she chopped off the genitals of the godman in anger after he had raped her several times in the past, even when she was a minor and tried the same again on the day the incident happened.



But in the letter by her, which has been submitted in court by the defence lawyer, she wrote, "There has been no form of sexual harassment by the swamiji towards me. Neither when I was a minor or when I turned 18. The accusation of swamiji sexually harassing me at 16 and 17 years is false and an addition made among the other additions by police people." The woman has confirmed to NDTV that the letter has been written and sent by her to the swami's advocate.



While the case is scheduled for the next hearing in a local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the woman's advocate said that they are going to demand for investigation by a separate or independent agency and not the Kerala police.



The woman in her letter has also alleged that she was forced by the police to comply by their "made up" version and that she could not read the statements rewritten and altered by police, since she doesn't know how to read Malayalam. Police sources say they are looking at asking the court for permission to conduct lie-detection test on the woman.



In a startling turn of events, the 23-year-old law student who allegedly chopped off the genitals of a swami last month , has now retracted on the reason behind it. In a letter addressed to the swami's lawyer, the woman has said that she was never raped by the swami, a member of the Panmana Ashram in Kerala's Kollam.Earlier, according to the police, when the incident had happened, the woman had said that she chopped off the genitals of the godman in anger after he had raped her several times in the past, even when she was a minor and tried the same again on the day the incident happened.But in the letter by her, which has been submitted in court by the defence lawyer, she wrote, "There has been no form of sexual harassment by the swamiji towards me. Neither when I was a minor or when I turned 18. The accusation of swamiji sexually harassing me at 16 and 17 years is false and an addition made among the other additions by police people." The woman has confirmed to NDTV that the letter has been written and sent by her to the swami's advocate.While the case is scheduled for the next hearing in a local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the woman's advocate said that they are going to demand for investigation by a separate or independent agency and not the Kerala police.The woman in her letter has also alleged that she was forced by the police to comply by their "made up" version and that she could not read the statements rewritten and altered by police, since she doesn't know how to read Malayalam. Police sources say they are looking at asking the court for permission to conduct lie-detection test on the woman.