Karnataka Minister, Raided Today, Among India's Richest Politicians: 10 Points

Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka minister raided today by taxmen, had been under observation for three months, top government sources said today. Around Rs 10 crore in cash was found after raids at 60 places linked to the minister in Karnataka and Delhi. Mr Shivakumar, say Income Tax sources, is being investigated for tax evasion and channeling large amounts into real estate and jewellery after demonetisation. He was allegedly caught ripping up documents when the raid team arrived at the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru looking for him.