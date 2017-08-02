Karnataka Minister, Raided Today, Among India's Richest Politicians: 10 Points

Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar was raided by Income Tax officials.
Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka minister raided today by taxmen, had been under observation for three months, top government sources said today. Around Rs 10 crore in cash was found after raids at 60 places linked to the minister in Karnataka and Delhi. Mr Shivakumar, say Income Tax sources, is being investigated for tax evasion and channeling large amounts into real estate and jewellery after demonetisation. He was allegedly caught ripping up documents when the raid team arrived at the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru looking for him.
The six-time lawmaker is strong in the Vokkaliga belt in the state.
He is among the richest politicians in the country. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, Mr Shivakumar has assets worth Rs 251 crore.
In 2013, Mr Shivakumar allegedly used an unusual way of getting back at party colleague GH Prakash for crossing over to the Janata Dal Secular. Mr Shivakumar's supporters allegedly dug up a six-foot deep trench around Mr Prakash's house.
Recently, he sent Rs 50,000 to a family in Madhya Pradesh that was in the news over images of two sisters ploughing a field. He tweeted: "I am sending (a demand draft)... to the Farmer in the hope that he can buy oxen & let his daughters study."
Mr Shivakumar and his family been linked to several cases of illegal mining and transporting granite illegally, and corrupt land deals.
In his affidavit filed for the 2013 assembly election in the state, he said some of the cases against him are linked to forgery, criminal conspiracy, cheating by personification, illegal purchase of property and cheating.