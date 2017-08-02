Karnataka Minister, Raided Today, Among India's Richest Politicians: 10 Points

DK Shivakumar, say Income Tax sources, is being investigated for tax evasion and channeling large amounts into real estate and jewellery after demonetisation

Karnataka | Reported by , , , Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2017 22:25 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Minister, Raided Today, Among India's Richest Politicians: 10 Points

Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar was raided by Income Tax officials.

Bengaluru:  DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka minister raided today by taxmen, had been under observation for three months, top government sources said today. Around Rs 10 crore in cash was found after raids at 60 places linked to the minister in Karnataka and Delhi. Mr Shivakumar, say Income Tax sources, is being investigated for tax evasion and channeling large amounts into real estate and jewellery after demonetisation. He was allegedly caught ripping up documents when the raid team arrived at the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru looking for him.
Here are the top 10 points on the minister:
  1. Mr Shivakumar, Energy Minister in Karntaka's Congress government, channeled funds through Singapore, Income Tax officials said. Shell firms and their operatives allegedly linked to this case are also being investigated.
  2. The 55-year-old is the Congress' trouble-shooter in Karnataka and was given charge of the 43 party lawmakers flown to Bengaluru from Gujarat to check defections ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.
  3. He was believed to have rushed back from Singapore after the Gujarat legislators were brought to Bengaluru late on Friday night.
  4. Mr Shivakumar is chairman of Congress' campaign committee for the election in Karnataka next year.
  5. The six-time lawmaker is strong in the Vokkaliga belt in the state.
  6. He is among the richest politicians in the country. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, Mr Shivakumar has assets worth Rs 251 crore.
  7. In 2013, Mr Shivakumar allegedly used an unusual way of getting back at party colleague GH Prakash for crossing over to the Janata Dal Secular. Mr Shivakumar's supporters allegedly dug up a six-foot deep trench around Mr Prakash's house.
  8. Recently, he sent Rs 50,000 to a family in Madhya Pradesh that was in the news over images of two sisters ploughing a field. He tweeted: "I am sending (a demand draft)... to the Farmer in the hope that he can buy oxen & let his daughters study."
  9. Mr Shivakumar and his family been linked to several cases of illegal mining and transporting granite illegally, and corrupt land deals.
  10. In his affidavit filed for the 2013 assembly election in the state, he said some of the cases against him are linked to forgery, criminal conspiracy, cheating by personification, illegal purchase of property and cheating.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READFor Pakistanis, China 'Friendship' Road Runs One Way
Karnataka Power MinisterDK ShivakumarEagleton Golf Resort

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................