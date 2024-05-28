Fire Breaks Out At Eye Hospital In Delhi's Paschim Vihar, None Hurt

The fire reportedly broke out on the second floor of the hospital

A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi on Tuesday.

After receiving information, the Delhi Fire Sevices Department immediately rushed around five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported yet.

Fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot.



Reportedly, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and the reason for the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

