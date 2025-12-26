Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

1 Killed, Another Injured After Fire At Four-Storey Building In Delhi

The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Killed, Another Injured After Fire At Four-Storey Building In Delhi
The fire broke out among domestic articles, said Delhi Fire Services.
New Delhi:

A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The dead man has been identified as Junaid. The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

"A call regarding a fire in the building, which consists of a ground floor and three storeys, was received at 6.24 am. The fire broke out among domestic articles. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Fire, Delhi Death, Delhi Fire Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com