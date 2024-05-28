'Brushes At Car Wash': Louis Vuitton's Launches New Boots, Internet Reacts

A user added, "LV you officially lost the plot."

Luxury fashion companies are renowned for their innovative ideas. Luxurious goods, however, also have outrageous prices. Numerous things that went viral online include the Dolce & Gabbana "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" for Rs 32,000 or the Hugo Boss flip-flops offered for Rs 9,000. Now, French brand Louis Vuitton recently unveiled its new women's collections in the Cruise 2025 show. However, a pair of boots has caught the internet's attention.

The boots' top features a brown-coloured structural pattern with straps, while the bottom has black fringes that give them a brush-like appearance. The description of the boots on the company's website said, "From sharp tailoring to flamboyant silhouettes enlivened with graphic chiaroscuro, Nicolas Ghesquiere imbues his signature style with a passionate Spanish flair, cultivating a multifaceted allure through an emotional journey of discovery."

The fringe boots, which are a part of Ghesquiere's recent Cruise 2025 Collection, have generated a lot of discussion on social media.

"Louis, I love you... really, I do but these shoes omgggg. they remind me of an ostrich for some reason," said a user.

Another wrote, "Is this April Fool's Day again?"

"Oh my gah, perfect for my fairy swallow pigeon costume," wrote a person.

"The shoes of this collection - except for the iridescent booties - have to be some of the ugliest, tasteless looking designer shoes I've ever seen! The first few looks of that show (with the sunglasses - that felt super unnecessary - and the nice hats) were the best looks in years at LV, unfortunately the rest was just horrible," added a user.

"These look like the brushes at the car wash," said a fourth person.

"I would use n1 to clean my house faster," remarked another.

A user added, "LV you officially lost the plot."