Varanasi-Bound IndiGo Flight Gets Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight today received a bomb threat at the Delhi Airport, prompting authorities to inspect the plane, officials said.

The flight, 6E2211, was scheduled to take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport around 5 am.

A quick response team was immediately deployed, which has so far not found any suspicious items.

All passengers have been deboarded through the emergency door and are safe, officials said.

Earlier this month, a tissue paper, with the word 'bomb' written on it, was found on an Air India flight lavatory at Delhi airport, but it had turned out to be a hoax.

Police had said that they received information regarding a tissue paper found in the lavatory of an Air India flight scheduled to depart for Vadodara on May 15, with the word 'bomb' written on it.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found," an official had said.

Several hospitals and schools in Delhi have recently been targeted with bomb threat emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. However, subsequent investigations by authorities revealed the threats to be false alarms.