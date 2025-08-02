Man Who Slapped Passenger Can Never Fly With Us Again: IndiGo

IndiGo has banned a man from all its flights after a video showed him slapping a co-traveller on board a Mumbai-Kolkata flight, while the latter was suffering a panic attack.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority. In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behavior onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions," an airline statement read.

Earlier, IndiGo had stated, "Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew."

The step follows the incident on board flight 6E138, a video of which showed a passenger sitting in his seat suddenly slapping another passenger on the aisle who started crying and was moved away from the spot.

A cabin crew member was heard telling the passenger on the seat "don't do" while another passenger was heard asking why did he slap and that he does not have any right to hit anybody. One of the passengers was also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.

After landing, the perpetrator was handed over to the security authorities at the Kolkata airport, sources told PTI.