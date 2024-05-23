DK Shivakumar's 5-Point Programme To Improve Bengaluru's Infrastructure

He said the encroachment survey needs to be conducted in 116 lakes of the 182 lakes (File)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government has worked out a five-point programme to address infrastructural issues faced by Bengaluru.

"The five-point programme includes drinking water, pothole filling, widening of the property tax net, property tax collection, and clearance of encroachment of Rajakaluve (water resources including canals or other water bodies and lakes). The Chief Minister and I visited many parts of Bengaluru to inspect infrastructure works and flood prevention works," Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday.

"A meeting was held with officials to discuss solutions for Bengaluru's civic issues. The BBMP has been instructed to repair all the dysfunctional drinking water units in the city and conduct quality tests. The BBMP will also have to submit the test reports to BWSSB," he said.

He further said that the court had directed the government to clear the encroachment of 'Rajakaluve'.

"As per the directions, the government had identified 2,626 encroachments. As many as 556 encroachments were cleared by 2022-23. Besides the old encroachments, 1,136 new encroachments have been identified. The BMTF has been instructed to clear these encroachments," he said.

The Deputy CM said that the encroachment survey needs to be conducted in 116 lakes of the 182 lakes.

"BBMP will need to map the encroaching properties and take the necessary steps to clear them. The responsibility of filling up lakes with treated water has been given to the BWSSB. These steps are being taken as it would recharge ground water and improve water situation in Bengaluru," he said.

"The Chief Minister has informed that there are over 5,000 potholes in Bengaluru. The BBMP has been instructed to fill up all the potholes in the next 15 days. An App will be released after soon where citizens can report potholes to the authorities by uploading a photo and the location," he added.

