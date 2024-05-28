Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Ananya Panday Cast A Monochrome Magic Spell In Their Chic Dresses At IPL 2024 Party

Suhana, Shanaya And Ananya Cast A Monochrome Magic Spell At IPL Party

What's better than one Gen Z fashionista? Three of them. While Kolkata Knight Riders win over Sun Risers Hyderabad at the IPL 2024 finale was a celebration for cricket fans, it also happened to be a highlight for fashionistas. It was an especially a happy day for the club owner Shah Rukh Khan and his family. At the success party of their big win, his daughter Suhana Khan, flanked by her Bollywood celebrity friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, all of whom were snapped with the IPL 2024 trophy. In the picture, Shanaya wore a black maxi dress with a pair of white sneakers while Ananya picked an orange strapless maxi dress, both holding the hardware on either side. Suhana also made an appearance, matching her friends in a monochrome dress. Her turtleneck dress fitted her frame like a glove and reached her ankle in its length. She wore it with hoop earrings and a white Louis Vuitton bag slung around her shoulder. Together, they made sure the trophy got a fashionable glimpse on that winning night.

Also on the winning night was Shah Rukh Khan pictured alongside his wife Gauri Khan, holding the trophy together. The star pushed his hair back with a printed hairband and rectangular sunglasses while his lady love wore a slicked hairstyle with a centre part and bronze makeup with hoop earrings.

Truly a fashionable night for the Khan family and their friends.

