Suhana Khan In A Purple Dress Takes 'KKR Colours' To The Red Carpet

Suhana Khan's purple dress is a fitting way to support KKR in style

When duty calls, Suhana Khan stands tall with her best fashion foot forward. At the recently held celebration of 100 years of Lux, the young star was present in a decadent deep purple dress, the brand colour of the famous soap company. It incidentally happens to be a similar shade of purple to the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders' jersey that belongs to her father, the one and only Shah Rukh Khan, and coincidentally the team were up against Delhi Capitals on the same night. Suhana Khan, a supportive cheerleader in the stands for every match may have missed being present there physically but going by her outfit choice of the night, it's clear where her heart was. She took to her Instagram stories to proudly wear her "KKR colours tonight." The off-shoulder mini dress with a long train is how we'd imagine Suhana Khan to spunk up a ball gown in effect to a short one. It's a minimal jewellery day too with drop earrings and her sleek rings for accessories. Her skin is radiant with her signature soft glam makeup that highlights her eyes and cheekbones complete with soft, natural waves.

It is a big deal to look good during match day and an even bigger one when the stakes are high on home ground. Luckily for Suhana Khan, match day fashion and beauty fixes are taken seriously for every game. The joy of "winning at home" was best felt in her team tees, a glowing complexion and a stadium filled with supporters at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

It's purple hearts for Suhana Khan's style, beauty and everything in between whether she is on or off the pitch.

