Masked Men With Sticks Beat Student, 22, To Death On Patna College Campus

A 22-year-old student was beaten to death on the campus of a law college in Bihar's capital, Patna. Harsh Raj, a third-year student of Vocational English at BN College, had gone to Sultanganj Law College to take an exam when 10-15 masked men armed with sticks attacked him. The blows left him critically injured. Police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"Harsh Raj had gone to Sultanganj Law College to take an exam. Students have told us that 10-15 masked men attacked him with sticks. We are speaking to his family members. Our forensic team, dog squad and technical team has reached the spot. We are investigating all angles," City SP (East) Bharat Soni told the media.

Asked what prompted the attack on the youngster, the senior police officer said they are yet to ascertain the reason. "His friends and family members have told us that he was very socially active. Last year, an altercation broke out during a college fest he organised. His friends have said there could be a link. We cannot tell you more because we do not have concrete information at this point," he said.

Chilling visuals from the campus show the attackers repeatedly hit the victim with sticks. A police case has been registered and police are examining CCTV footage from the campus to identify the accused.

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has posted a photo of himself and Harsh and said no amount of criticism of the attack is enough.

"I am in touch with the local authorities regarding this incident. Those guilty will be arrested soon," the JDU leader said, adding that the government is with the family in this crisis.

The Opposition has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government over the incident. "This is very unfortunate. The law and order situation is worsening by the day ever since the NDA government was formed. They have no control on the administration. The guilty must be arrested at the earliest and face strict punishment," Leader of the Opposition, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said.

Targeting the BJP, he said, "If this had happened in our term, they would have hit the streets and shouted 'jungleraj'. Where are they now? What are they doing?"