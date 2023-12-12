17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Beaten To Death In Kota; Suspects Detained

The student injured in the attack went to his room where his condition deteriorated.

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant was beaten to death in Indira Vihar area here, police said on Tuesday. The dead was attacked with iron rods and chains by some youths, who were also reportedly coaching students, while he was at a tea stall here late Monday evening, they said.

The dead was identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, who had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute here for around two years years, police said.

Satyaveer, a student of Class 11, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The dead's body, police said, has been kept in the New Medical College Hospital's mortuary for the post-mortem to be conducted after arrival of his family members from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

A shopkeeper in the area said that he saw some youths chasing the 17-year-old boy with iron rods and chains, adding they eventually attacked him.

A fight broke out between the coaching students around 7 pm on Monday, police said.

The student injured in the attack went to his room where his condition deteriorated later at night following which he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh, the circle officer of the area, said around seven to eight coaching students are suspected to be involved in the fatal attack.

However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained though investigation, he added.

The DSP further said that some suspects in the matter have been detained and are being interrogated.