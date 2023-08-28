Class 12 Student Beaten To Death In UP: Cops

The incident took place on August 26. (Representational)

A Class 12 student was beaten up by five persons using sticks when he went to a gym here, police said on Monday.

Ajay Kumar (19) succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, they added.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case of murder was registered against five persons, of whom two have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The incident took place on August 26 when Ajay Kumar, went with his friend Shoaib, to the gym, from where some people took Ajay Kumar to a farm and allegedly beat him up with sticks, Sagar Jain said.

Ajay Kumar was lying injured on the farm for a few hours before his family members learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot and took him to the district hospital. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries on the way, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case has been registered against five persons -- Ajay, Vishal, Shekhar, Suraj and Tanveer, the SP said.

Ajay and Vishal were arrested on Sunday and the police recovered the sticks used in the murder on their instance, he added.

During interrogation, accused Ajay told the police that he committed the crime to take revenge on Ajay Kumar as he had been harassing his niece by calling her up on her phone for one-and-a-half years. He also allegedly harassed his sister, the SP said.

