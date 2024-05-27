Student Beaten To Death On Law College Campus Of Patna University: Cops

The police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the accused (Representational)

A final year undergraduate student was beaten to death by some unidentified persons on the law college campus of Patna University on Monday, police said.

The student has been identified as Harsh Raj, a student of BN College, Patna University, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place when the 22-year-old student was coming out from his examination centre in the afternoon.

"Information was received that a student, who had gone to appear for his graduation examination on the law college campus under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, was beaten up by some unknown people. He was injured. The police reached the spot and took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment", said the Patna police in a statement.

A case has been registered and the investigators are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused, it said.

The police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Security personnel have been deployed on the campus, the officer added.

