'It's Family Matter': DK Shivakumar On Deve Gowda's Letter To Prajwal Revanna

File photo

After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda warned his grandson Prajwal Revanna to return to India from abroad and face the law in the obscene video case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that it is a "family matter" of the Gowdas and he will not be "intervening" into it.

Responding to a reporter about the letter written by the Janata Dal Secular patron to the Hassan MP, Shivakumar said, "I am sorry it is a family matter. I don't want to intervene."

Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

In a letter posted on X, the former PM said that he is not aware of where his grandson is but has warned him to return home and face the law.

"I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth," the former PM wrote on Thursday.

Deve Gowda also appealed to his grandson to return if he has any respect left for him.

"At this juncture, I can only do one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the Police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed this warning he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family, If he has any respect left for me he has to return immediately," he said.

"I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members," the former PM added.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing an SIT probe over the allegation of sexual harassment "along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."

Siddaramaiah in his letter to the Prime Minister said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)