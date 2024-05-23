'Surrender Or Face My Anger': HD Deve Gowda To Grandson Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal reportedly fled to Germany on April 27, a day after polling concluded in Hassan.

Surrender or face the anger of your family - this is former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's candidate from Karnataka's Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, facing serious charges of sexual abuse, has triggered a national uproar. Allegations include rape, sexual assault, disrobing women, and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts to intimidate the victims.

"I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on 18 May when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja. It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers. I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. My son and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Shri. H.D Kumaraswamy, has advocated this line since the day the scandal broke," Mr Deve Gowda wrote in his public letter.

I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further. pic.twitter.com/kCMuNJOvAo — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 23, 2024

Prajwal reportedly fled to Germany on April 27, a day after polling concluded in Hassan, where he was re-contesting his seat. His sudden departure, coming just days before the allegations became public, has raised suspicions. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by Interpol at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and an arrest warrant from a Special Court is currently active.

In his letter, Mr Deve Gowda's pain and betrayal are palpable. He recounted the shock and pain inflicted upon his family, colleagues, and supporters before adding that if Prajwal is found guilty, he should face the harshest legal penalties. This stance is also supported by Gowda's son and former Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy. Prajwal is the son of Mr Deve Gowda's other son, HD Revanna.

HD Revanna, a JDS MLA is also accused in cases of molestation and kidnapping. He was arrested earlier this month but is now out on bail. The case involves a man accusing him of kidnapping his mother, who was employed as a housemaid at his residence for six years. The accuser claims that a video recently surfaced, depicting Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting his mother, and she disappeared shortly afterwards.

Me Deve Gowda's letter culminates in a stern ultimatum to Prajwal: return to India and submit to the legal process. Gowda warns that failing to heed this command will result in Prajwal facing the wrath of his family and complete isolation. He vowed that neither he nor any family member would interfere in the legal proceedings.

"At this juncture, I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately," Mr Deve Gowda's letter reads.

The scandal has elicited a strong reaction from various quarters. Over 100 intellectuals in Karnataka have petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Prajwal's immediate arrest and demanded protective measures for the witnesses. They also call for investigations into those who may have aided Prajwal's escape.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift action to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, which was allegedly used to flee the country. Despite these appeals, there has been no significant response from the central government.