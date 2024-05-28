On Prajwal Revanna's 'Conspiracy' Allegation, DK Shivakumar Said...

Prajwal Revanna released a video in which he alleged political conspiracy behind the case (File)

After Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in the alleged obscene case, alleged conspiracy against him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that he was free to say anything but is bound to face the law.

"Prajwal Revanna may say whatever he wants, but eventually he will have to face the law once he lands," DK Shivakumar told reporters at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday.

On asked about Prajwal Revanna's allegation that the alleged case against him was a conspiracy of the Congress party, DK Shivakumar said, "I don't have much information on Prajwal Revanna's video, but I came across it through the media. No matter what he says, he doesn't have a choice but to present himself before the SIT for investigation. The law will take its course in this case."

"Rahul Gandhi has spoken about Prajwal based on media reports, there is nothing wrong with it. Time will answer Prajwal's allegation on Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Prajwal Revanna, earlier in the day, released a self-made video in which he alleged political conspiracy behind the case and said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31.

The Hassan MP also claimed that he "went into depression" and "isolated" himself as he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of sparking a discussion on the issue as part of an alleged conspiracy.

Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

Prajwal Revanna's video comes days after his grandfather and JDS patron HD Deve Gowda, issued a stern warning to return to India from abroad and face the law in the obscene video case.

"I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth," the former PM said in a post on X on May 23.

"I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members," the former PM added.

According to the sources, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. The request is being processed.

Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 and May 23 urging him to take action to cancel the diplomatic passport of the Hassan MP, who is said to have flown to Europe after being accused of sexually exploiting several women.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport, shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

Speaking on the Karnataka government's request for cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received a request only on May 21 to impound Prajwal Revanna's passport.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, S Jaishankar clarified the procedural aspects, saying, "To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act. We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21."

Highlighting the adherence to legal procedures, S Jaishankar emphasised that the external affairs minister acted promptly upon receiving the request. "We immediately acted on it. On 23rd of May... we have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated," he added.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that they did not get any written communication from the MEA in this matter.

