UPSC Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Manager Grade 1 (Defence Ministry) Admit Cards Out

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment tests for the posts of of Medical Officer - Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush and Manager Grade-I - Section Officer in Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence. The candidates can now visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission and download their admit cards.
"In case of any discrepancy in the E-Admit card, Candidate may contact UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DHOLPUR HOUSE, SHAHJAHAN ROAD NEW DELHI- 110069", said a notification from UPSC.
UPSC Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Manager Grade 1 (Defence Ministry) Admit Cards: How To Download
Step One:
Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission
Step Two:
Click the respective link of your exam in the what's new section of the homepage as in below;
e - Admit Card: 15 Posts of Medical Officer - Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush
e - Admit Card: 13 Posts of Manager Grade-I - Section Officer in Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence.
Step Three:
Click on "Click here" in the next page open
Union Public Service Commission has also given the time table and instructions for the recruitment exam in the same page.
