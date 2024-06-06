Kangana Ranaut Slap-Gate LIVE Updates: Farmers Headed To Chandigarh Airport

Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped in Chandigarh airport (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut, now also an MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, claimed she was slapped at the Chandigarh airport by a paramilitary constable during a mandatory security check.

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force - the paramilitary force tasked with securing airports across the country, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, said she slapped her for "disrespecting" farmers, sources said.

The actor-politician was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi to collect Parliament ID cards and the Central Government Health Scheme, or CGHS, card ahead of the swearing-in on Sunday.

Jun 06, 2024 18:49 (IST) "My Mother Was Sitting On Delhi Border...": CISF Constable On Why She Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Kulwinder Kaur, the woman CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut, explained why she "slapped" the actor and said that her mother was one of the farmers camping on the borders of Delhi during the 2020-2021 protests. "She gave a statement that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

Jun 06, 2024 18:45 (IST) Kangana Ranaut Slap-Gate: Actor-Politician Posts Video Statement

Kangana Ranaut flagged a "shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" in a video message she posted on X after the alleged slap at the Chandigarh airport. Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab.... pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ - Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024 Kangana Ranaut flagged a "shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" in a video message she posted on X after the alleged slap at the Chandigarh airport.

Jun 06, 2024 18:41 (IST) Kangana Ranaut Slap-Gate: Farmers On Way To Chandigarh Airport

Farmers are headed to the Chandigarh airport to "felicitate" the CISF constable who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut.

Jun 06, 2024 18:37 (IST) "I Was Hit On Face, Abused": Kangana Ranaut After Alleged Slap At Airport

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped at the Chandigarh airport today by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while she was on her way to Delhi.

