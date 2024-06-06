Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By Security Staff At Chandigarh Airport

Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable in Chandigarh airport

Newly elected MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable in Chandigarh airport, allegedly over "disrespecting farmers".

Ms Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was about to board a flight for Delhi when the incident happened.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who slapped the new MP has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.

After slapping Ms Ranaut, the paramilitary constable allegedly told the actor-turned-MP it was for "disrespecting farmers", alluding to the 15-month-long protest by farmers against the (now scrapped) farm laws and other issues including a legal guarantee of minimum support price in 2020-21.

Mobile footage shows Ms Ranaut being escorted by a ring of security officers towards the security check-in, where she is seen talking to some CISF officers.

The CISF Commandant has taken note of the incident, and is questioning the constable, sources said. One of her aides has also informed the local police, sources said.

Ms Ranaut did not talk to reporters after landing in Delhi. Earlier today, she had posted a photo on Instagram captioned, "On my way to parliament. Mandi ki sansad."

During the election campaign, farmers had blocked her convoy in Chandigarh while Ms Ranaut was going towards Mandi.