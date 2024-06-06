Advertisement
UPSC NDA 2 2024 Correction Form Out, Check Details

The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the correction window for NDA 2 2024 application forms. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC to make corrections in their forms. The last date for editing the application forms is June 11, 2024.

Candidates can edit their name, parent' s name, academic details,  photograph - image upload, signature – image upload, caste certificate, income certificate, date of birth, gender and category in the forms. 

The UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024. The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in Army, Navy and Air force sectors of NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC).

The basic educational qualification required for appearing in the NDA exam is class 12.

Steps to make correction in application forms.

  • Step 1- Visit NDA's official website.
  • Step 2- Click on the login window.
  • Step 3- Enter the login credentials.
  • Step 4- An OTP will be sent to applicants' registered email and mobile.
  • Step 5- Make required changes in the NDA 2024 application form.
  • Step 6- Download the corrected NDA application form 2024.

The admit cards for the exam will be released one week before the exam. Around 404 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. 


 

