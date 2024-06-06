Advertisement
Patna High Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For Various Posts, Check Details

Patna High Court Recruitment 2024: The selection process comprises a written exam followed by a computer proficiency test and an interview.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is June 30.

The Patna High Court has released a recruitment notification for Translator (Group-B Post) and Translator-cum-Proof Reader (Group-B Post) positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 80 positions, comprising 60 posts for Translator (Group-B Post) and 20 for Translator-cum-Proof Reader vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is June 30 and making the online fee payment is July 2.

Selection Criteria

Patna High Court Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Translator (Group-B Post): 60
  • Translator-cum-Proof Reader (Group-B Post): 20

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree with proficiency in English. Knowledge of Hindi is mandatory.
  • Additionally, a diploma or certificate in Computer Applications, lasting at least six months from a recognised institution, is required.
  • Preference will be given to those with a Law degree and those who are proficient in Urdu, Maithili, or Santhali. For more details on educational qualifications, refer to the official notification.

Patna High Court 2024: Selection Process

  • The selection process includes a written examination, a skill test, and an interview. 
  • Computer Proficiency Test requiring a minimum speed of 20 words per minute in Hindi.
  • Interview.

Patna High Court 2024: Steps to Apply

  • Go to the official website: www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.
  • Select the "Patna High Court Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.
  • Enter the necessary details.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Selected Candidates will get salary in the range of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42, 400.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2024, Patna High Court Vacancy 2024, Jobs
