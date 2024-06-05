Vat Savitri 2024: Date, Time And Significance Of This Fast

Vat Savitri 2024: On this day, married women tie the banyan tree with sacred thread

Celebrated by Hindu married women, Vat Savitri is a prominent Hindu festival. On this auspicious day, the tradition is to observe a fast and offer prayers to a Banyan tree for their husbands' well-being. Vat Savitri falls on the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day) in the Jyeshtha month. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on June 6th.

Vat Savitri Vrat Date and Time

Amavasya Tithi Begins - June 5, 2024 - 07:54 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends - June 6, 2024 - 06:07 PM

Vat Savitri Vrat Significance

Vat Savitri is a highly significant festival observed by Hindu married women. It's considered an especially auspicious day for them to worship the Banyan tree, seeking blessings for their husband's well-being and good health. This observance involves a strict fast and the recitation of the story of Savitri and Satyavan, a legendary couple known for their devotion.

Two Observances, One Tradition

Interestingly, there are two variations of the Vat Savitri vrat. In North India, women observe the fast on Amavasya Tithi (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month. In contrast, Maharashtra celebrates it on Purnima Tithi (full moon day) of the same month.

The Significance of the Banyan Tree

Hindu scriptures hold the Banyan tree in high regard, considering it a sacred and long-lived symbol. It's believed to be the abode of the three main Hindu deities: Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. This association with longevity is likely why married women offer prayers to the Banyan tree, seeking a long and healthy life for their husbands.

Beyond the Tree: Honouring Savitri

The festival also honours the legendary figure of Savitri, known for her unwavering devotion to her husband Satyavan. By offering prayers to both the Banyan tree and Savitri, Hindu women seek blessings for their marital happiness and their husbands' well-being.



