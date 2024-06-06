On BJP's Ayodhya Loss, 'Ramayan' Actor's 'Betrayed True King' Post

Actor Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', said he was disappointed by the results of the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP failed to secure a majority.

In a video message to his followers, the actor questioned whether the BJP's coalition government with its NDA partners could complete its full term without difficulties. "I am very disappointed to see the election results. Firstly, the voting was very low and then this result. I constantly urged people to vote but no one paid heed. Now, a coalition government will be formed. But will this government be able to run smoothly for five years? That is something to think about," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

In a series of posts, the actor also hit out at voters of Ayodhya, in the Faizabad constituency, where Samajwadi Party's Akshaya Yadav won by over 89,000 votes, defeating BJP candidate Vishwadeep Singh.

"We have forgotten that residents of Ayodhya had questioned the virtue of Sita after she returned from exile. Even if God himself would appear in front of them, they would reject him. Ayodhya has always betrayed its true king," one of the posts read.

"I salute the greatness of Ayodhya residents. You didn't even spare Mata Sita, so how could you not betray the ones who took Ram out of a tent and enthroned him in a grand temple? India will never view you kindly," another post read.

However, the actor said he was pleased that two of his favourite candidates had secured the majority in their constituencies.

"First, Kangana Ranaut, who is the symbol of women empowerment, has won the Mandi seat and secondly, Arun Govil, my elder brother, has won from Meerut. I congratulate both of them," he said.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram alongside Mr Lahiri, made his poll debut in the Lok Sabha elections. Often seen campaigning in Meerut with a picture of Lord Ram