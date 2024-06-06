Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi Gets Written Support From Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Oath On Saturday

Lok Sabha Results Live: TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar with PM Modi.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance - which won 293 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to push past the majority mark of 272 - will form the new government Saturday, when Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term.

The NDA leaders met at PM Modi's residence to review the election result and discuss government formation. That delegation was to include Telugu Desam Party boss Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal leader Nitish Kumar, whose combined 28 seats are needed to ensure the BJP's coalition stays above water.

Jun 06, 2024 08:41 (IST) "If He Is Kingmaker...": Tejashwi Yadav On Nitish Kumar's Role In NDA

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should utilise his position as "kingmaker" in the NDA to ensure special status for Bihar.

On Wednesday, photos of the RJD leader sitting with his former boss on a flight to Delhi went viral on social media. Both NDA and INDIA partners flew to the national capital to hold meetings after the Lok Sabha Election results failed to give a majority to the BJP.



Jun 06, 2024 08:40 (IST) After INDIA Meet, Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Right Step At Right Time' Promise

The Opposition INDIA bloc, for now, will sit in the opposition benches, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are "subverting the will of the people," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said today. But there was a caveat. "The INDIA bloc will continue to resist the fascist rule... We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP," he added, reading out a statement adopted by all the alliance partners after a strategy session at his Delhi residence.

