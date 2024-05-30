UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Exam Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, scheduled to be held on June 16. Earlier, it was set for May 26. Registered students can obtain their hall tickets from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, once they are available. Earlier trends show that the admit cards are usually issued approximately 10 days before the exam.

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Find and access the 'What's New' section located on the homepage.

Select the link titled 'e-Admit Card: Civil Services Examination, 2024'.

Input your login details and proceed by clicking the submission button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam Pattern

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam consists of two papers containing objective-type questions, for 400 marks.

The exam will take place in two sessions: the General Studies (GS) Paper in the first session from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the second session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

This serves as a screening test to determine candidates for the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 examination.

Following the preliminary exam, the commission will release a list of candidates eligible for the Main exam, requiring a minimum qualifying score of 33%.

According to the official notification, approximately 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), are to be filled through this examination. This recruitment drive also reserves 40 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for all the latest updates related to admit cards and exams.