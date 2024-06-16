UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: First Session Underway, Second Shift To Begin at 2pm

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 across various centers nationwide, with lakhs of students appearing for the examination. The first session began at 9am, while the second session will start at 2pm.

The examination, initially set for May 26, was delayed due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. This exam marks the first phase in the selection process for officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other services.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Arrangements For Smooth Travel Of Examinees

To accommodate the large number of candidates, various state transport departments have implemented measures to facilitate smooth travel. The Delhi Metro Rail services started at 6am. Namo Bharat train services also started at 6am and will be available until 10pm. Additionally, the Kolkata Metro has increased its services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor (Blue Line) to 138 trips (69 in each direction).

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Essential Guidelines

Examinees are required to use a black ballpoint pen to fill in the answer key. Items such as bags, mobile phones, cameras, electronic watches, and Bluetooth/IT devices are prohibited in the examination halls and centers.

The e-Admit Card must be presented at the examination venue; without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Additionally, candidates must bring the photo ID card listed on their e-Admit Card for each session. If there are any discrepancies in the e-Admit Card, candidates should contact the commission via email at uscsp-upsc@nic.in immediately. Candidates are advised against bringing mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, and bags to the examination hall.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exams are scheduled to be held for five days starting September 20.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers. These papers collectively carry a maximum of 400 marks, covering subjects outlined in sub-section (A) of Section II.

This examination serves as a screening test. The marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not count towards their final order of merit.

Qualification Criteria

The Commission will prepare a list of candidates qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on a minimum qualifying mark of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination and the total qualifying marks in General Studies Paper-I as determined by the Commission.

Negative Marking For Incorrect Answers

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers, as follows:

Each question has four alternatives. For each incorrect answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

If a candidate provides more than one answer, it will be treated as incorrect, and the same penalty will apply.

No penalty will be applied for questions left blank.

Civil Services (Main) Examination Structure:

The Civil Services (Main) Examination comprises a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

The written examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with two papers being qualifying in nature.

Marks from all compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

Interview/Personality Test