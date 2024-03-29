UPSC Engineering Examination 2024 Prelims Result Out, Check List Of Qualified Candidates

UPSC ESE 2024: The commission has declared that Mains exam will be held on June 23.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Engineering Services Examination 2024 (ESE 2024) preliminary examination result. The list of selected candidates for the subsequent round of examinations has been published on the official website. The test was held on February 18.

Additionally, the commission has declared that the UPSC ESE Mains 2024 exam will be held on June 23.



Check List Of Qualified Candidates

The UPSC ESE 2024 aims to fill approximately 167 positions, including five reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), across four categories: civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and electronics and telecommunication engineering.

For the Mains examination, UPSC ESE admit cards will be released a week prior to the exam date. Following the conclusion of the entire Engineering Services Examination process, including the final result declaration (after the Personality Test), the marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, will be posted on the Commission's website.

The Commission has stated that requests to change the exam center for the Mains exam will not be entertained.

The UPSC helpline will be operational on weekdays from 10am to 5pm for in-person assistance or through telephone at (011)-23388088/ 23385271/23381125/23098543. It's important to note that mobile phones are prohibited inside the UPSC office premises.