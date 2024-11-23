Advertisement

UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The examination is a three-stage process conducted by UPSC to select candidates in various engineering disciplines.

Read Time: 2 mins
UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

UPSC ESE Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Final Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their roll numbers on the official website. A total of 206 candidates have qualified for the Engineering Services Examination.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in 
Step 2. Click on the UPSC ESE Main Result 2024 link available on the homepage  
Step 3. A new PDF file will open, where candidates can find their roll numbers 
Step 4. Save and download the result  
Step 5. Take a printout of the result for future reference 

UPSC ESE Final Result 2024: Branch-wise Candidates Recommended
  
Civil Engineering: 92  
Mechanical Engineering: 18  
Electrical Engineering: 26  
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 70  

The official notification states: "Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to the ranks obtained and the preferences of Services expressed by the candidates."

UPSC ESE 2024: Exam Pattern
  
The examination is a three-stage process conducted by UPSC to select candidates in the disciplines of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. These posts include roles in the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, Indian Railway Stores Service, Central Engineering Service, Survey of India, Central Water Engineering Service, and other services. 

Reservations are provided for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and PwBD categories, as per government regulations.

Comments

