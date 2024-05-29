Bihar Government Jobs: Registration Window For 6,570 Posts Closes Today

Bihar Gram Swaraj Yojana Society (BGSY) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of over 6,000 posts. The registration window closes today at 5pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the Gram Swaraj Yojana's official website.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,570 posts, comprising 2,300 vacancies for women and 4,270 posts for men. These vacancies are for the position of accountant-cum-IT assistant.
Bihar Lekhpal IT Sahayak Recruitment 2024: Category-Wise Vacancy Details
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 657 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC) - 1,313 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 131 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC) - 1,643 posts
Backward Classes (BC) - 1,183 posts
Bihar Lekhpal IT Sahayak Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Male candidates from the general category aged between 21 and 45 years are eligible to apply. However, women up to 48 years old can apply.
In the EBC and BC categories, the age limit is up to 48 years. The upper age limit for SC and ST candidates is 50 years.
Bihar Lekhpal IT Sahayak Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Applicants should hold BCom/MCom or CA degrees.
Preference will be given to candidates with a CA Inter Educational Qualification Certificate.
The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The selected candidates will work on a contract basis for 36 months in the Bihar Gram Swaraj Department. After this period, they may be made permanent based on their qualifications and previous work performance.
The department reserves the right to increase or decrease the tenure of the candidate at any time. Candidates may be posted in any district of Bihar.
Bihar Lekhpal IT Sahayak Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
The registration fee for UR/EWS/BC/EBC categories is Rs 500 for men and Rs 250 for women. For SC/ST applicants with Bihar domicile, the fee is Rs 250 for both men and women. Additionally, women candidates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will also have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.
Bihar Lekhpal IT Sahayak Recruitment 2024: Pay scale
Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 20,000/ month.