BPSC Issues Job Notification For 1,051 Posts, Registration Opens On Jan 15

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,051 vacancies. The registration process is scheduled to commence on January 15 and will conclude on January 28, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website.



BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Agriculture sub-director: 155 posts

Assistant director (agricultural engineering): 19 posts

Assistant director (plant protection): 11 posts

Block agriculture officer: 866 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these positions must have a graduation degree from a recognised institute or university. Specific educational qualifications and age limit details are available in the detailed notification here.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Successful candidates in the written test will be eligible to participate in the interview round. The written test will consist of questions totaling 400 marks.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while candidates in the SC/ST, reserved/unreserved category (female), and handicapped category are required to pay Rs 200.