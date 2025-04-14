Bihar State Health Society Announces 4,500 Vacancies; When And How To Apply

Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has issued a recruitment notification for 4,500 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions under the National Health Mission (NHM). The application process will begin on May 5, with the deadline set for May 26.
Eligibility
To be eligible, applicants must possess a BSc Nursing degree with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) and must be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or respective State Nursing Council.
Selection Process
The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification.
CBT Sections:
- General Knowledge
- Reasoning
- Numerical Ability
- Technical Subjects
The test will carry 120 marks (80 questions, 1.5 marks each) and last for 120 minutes.
Document Verification:
Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit original certificates for verification.
Salary
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 40,000.
Category-Wise Vacancy Details
- General 979
- SC 1,243
- EWS 245
- ST 55
- EBC 1,170
- BC 640
- WBC 168
Age Limit (as of April 1, 2025)
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum:
42 years (Male - General/EWS)
45 years (Female - General/EWS, BC/MBC candidates)
47 years (SC/ST candidates)
Application Fee
General/BC/EBC/EWS- Rs 500
SC/ST/Female/PwBD candidates- Rs 250
Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.inhttp://shs.bihar.gov.in/
- Click on the link titled "Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025"
- Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address
- Log in to complete the application form and upload documents (photo, signature, certificates)
- Submit the application fee
- Download and save the confirmation page
For detailed information, interested and eligible individuals are advised to visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in.