Bihar State Health Society Announces 4,500 Vacancies; When And How To Apply

Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has issued a recruitment notification for 4,500 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions under the National Health Mission (NHM). The application process will begin on May 5, with the deadline set for May 26.

Eligibility



To be eligible, applicants must possess a BSc Nursing degree with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) and must be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or respective State Nursing Council.

Selection Process



The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification.

CBT Sections:

General Knowledge

Reasoning

Numerical Ability

Technical Subjects

The test will carry 120 marks (80 questions, 1.5 marks each) and last for 120 minutes.

Document Verification:



Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit original certificates for verification.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 40,000.

Category-Wise Vacancy Details

General 979

SC 1,243

EWS 245

ST 55

EBC 1,170

BC 640

WBC 168

Age Limit (as of April 1, 2025)



Minimum: 21 years



Maximum:

42 years (Male - General/EWS)

45 years (Female - General/EWS, BC/MBC candidates)

47 years (SC/ST candidates)

Application Fee



General/BC/EBC/EWS- Rs 500

SC/ST/Female/PwBD candidates- Rs 250

Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.inhttp://shs.bihar.gov.in/

Click on the link titled "Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025"

Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address

Log in to complete the application form and upload documents (photo, signature, certificates)

Submit the application fee

Download and save the confirmation page

For detailed information, interested and eligible individuals are advised to visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in.