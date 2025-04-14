Advertisement

Bihar State Health Society Announces 4,500 Vacancies; When And How To Apply

Read Time: 2 mins
Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has issued a recruitment notification for 4,500 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions under the National Health Mission (NHM). The application process will begin on May 5, with the deadline set for May 26.

Eligibility

To be eligible, applicants must possess a BSc Nursing degree with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) and must be registered with the Indian Nursing Council or respective State Nursing Council.

Selection Process

CBT Sections:

  • General Knowledge
  • Reasoning
  • Numerical Ability
  • Technical Subjects

The test will carry 120 marks (80 questions, 1.5 marks each) and last for 120 minutes.

Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit original certificates for verification.

Salary
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 40,000.

Category-Wise Vacancy Details  

  • General    979
  • SC    1,243
  • EWS    245
  • ST    55
  • EBC    1,170
  • BC    640
  • WBC    168

Age Limit (as of April 1, 2025)

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum:
42 years (Male - General/EWS)
45 years (Female - General/EWS, BC/MBC candidates)
47 years (SC/ST candidates)

Application Fee

General/BC/EBC/EWS- Rs 500

SC/ST/Female/PwBD candidates- Rs 250 

Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply 

  • Visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.inhttp://shs.bihar.gov.in/
  • Click on the link titled "Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025"
  • Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address
  • Log in to complete the application form and upload documents (photo, signature, certificates)
  • Submit the application fee
  • Download and save the confirmation page

For detailed information, interested and eligible individuals are advised to visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar SHS NHM CHO Recruitment 2025, Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025, Bihar Government Jobs 2025
