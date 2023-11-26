IIT Kanpur Hiring For 30 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.52 Lakh

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023:The deadline for application submission is December 20, 2023.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), is currently accepting applications for Research Establishment Officer posts. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website at iitk.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is December 20, 2023.

Details of vacancies:

Senior REO: 8 posts

REO Grade 1: 12 posts

REO Grade 2: 10 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates aspiring to apply for these positions should review the educational qualifications provided in the detailed notification, accessible here.

Age limit:

Senior REO: Below 48 years of age

REO (Grade 1): Below 45 years of age

REO (Grade 2): Below 40 years of age

Application fees:

An application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable for all categories. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/Women/Abroad candidates category are exempted from paying the application fee. Payment of fees should be made online. For more information, candidates can refer to the official website of IIT Kanpur.

Once an application is submitted, withdrawal is not permitted, and fees once paid will not be refunded for any reason. Additionally, the paid fees cannot be reserved for any other recruitment or selection process.

Applications from government department employees will be considered only if forwarded through the proper channel. The employer should certify that if the applicant is selected, they will be relieved within one month of receiving the appointment orders. Vigilance clearance is also required, and although an advance copy of the application may be submitted before the closing date, applications routed through the proper channel should reach the institute at the earliest.

When submitting the online form, the following documents need to be uploaded or paid: