Teen Girls Stab Each Other In Madhya Pradesh After Swimming Video Goes Viral: Cops

Two teenage girls stabbed each other in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh allegedly after one of them shot a video of the other swimming and circulated it, a police official said on Thursday.

Both of them are being treated for knife wounds in a government hospital, Madhotal police station in charge Vipin Tamrakar said.

"After the clip of 18-year-old girl surfaced online, she blamed her 19-year-old acquaintance since she had seen the latter shooting a video while she was swimming. The stabbing incident took place near Kathonda pond," he said.

The two girls have filed cross complaints and these were being probed, Tamrakar said.

