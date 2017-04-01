IBPS CWE Clerk, PO, MT, SO Results Declared; Know How To Check

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS CWE Clerk, PO, MT, SO Results Declared; Know How To Check New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) yesterday declared the results of main examination for the recruitment of clerks (CWE Clerks-V), combined result of main written examination and interview for recruitment of probationary officers (PO)/ management trainees (MT) and combined results of written examination and interview for recruitment of specialist officers (CWE SPL-V). The candidates can check the results from the official website of IBPS. The results have been provided in the various links given in the IBPS website, ibps.in.



Institute of Banking personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the



IBPS CWE Clerk, PO, MT, SO Results: How To Check



Follow these steps to check the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) CWE Clerk, Probationary Officers, Management trainee and Specialist officers results.



Step One:



Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), http://ibps.in/.



Step Two:



Click on the results you are looking for from Clerks, PO and So flashing through the homepage



Step Three:



Click on the results link from the next page open



Step Four:



Enter your Registration number or roll number with password.



Step Five:



See your results there.



SO, PO and MT results are combined results of main written examination and interview.



A notice from IBPS said that the provisional allotments under CWE Specialist officers VI, CWE Clerks VI and CWE Probationary Officers/Management Trainees VI have been done based on the post wise and category wise vacancies for 2017-18 for various officers/clerks cadre as furnished by the Participating Organisations/Banks subject to availability.



