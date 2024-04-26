'Verification Of Votes Not Fundamental Right': Supreme Court In Key Ruling

Verification of votes is not a fundamental right.

On completion of the symbol loading process in the EVM undertaken on or after May 1, the symbol loading unit (SLU) should be sealed and secured in containers. The candidates and their representatives shall sign the seal. The sealed containers containing the SLUs shall be kept in storerooms along with the EVMs for at least 45 days after the declaration of results.

While a balanced perspective is important, blindly doubting a system can breed scepticism. Meaningful criticism is needed be it judiciary or legislature.

Democracy is all about maintaining harmony and trust among all the pillars. By nurturing a culture of trust and collaboration we can strengthen the voice of our democracy.

The burnt memory in the microcontroller program of the EVMs shall be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results. Such a request can be made within seven days after the declaration of results.