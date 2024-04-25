UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 506 Assistant Commandant Posts, Check Details

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: Both men and women can apply for the position of Assistant Commandant.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment to fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the commission's website, upsconline.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is May 14. The application correction window will remain open from May 15 to 21.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Border Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42 vacancies

Both men and women can apply for the position of Assistant Commandant.

Application process

Candidates need to undergo a one-time registration (OTR) process before filling out the online form on upsconline.nic.in.

Existing candidates who completed OTR for an earlier UPSC CAPF edition or any other commission-conducted examination don't need to register again, as their OTR validity is lifelong. They can simply fill out the application using their registration details.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria include being an Indian citizen, aged between 20 and 25 years as of August 1, 2024, and possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200, but female, SC, and ST category candidates are exempt from paying it.

Exam schedule and negative marking

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a written examination on August 4.

Wrong answers will result in deduction of marks in the objective type question paper.

Check the detailed notification here