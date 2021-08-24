IBPS RRB Result Released For Officers Scale-1 Prelims

The IBPS RRB 2021 preliminary exam was held in August.

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has released the RRB prelims examination results today. The IBPS RRB results for the Officers Scale-1 are available online at ibps.in. The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts exams-- preliminary, main and interview-- for selection of office assistants and officer scale 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks.

The IBPS RRB 2021 preliminary exam was held in August. The results will be available on display on the official website till August 31.

The provisional allotment of the officers and the office assistants will be completed by January 2022, the IBPS had said in a notification earlier.

IBPS RRB result: How to check

Follow these steps to check your IBPS RRB result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS RRB result from homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details and the captcha given there

Step 4: Login with the details

Step 5: Check your results from next page

