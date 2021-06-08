IBPS RRB 2021: Recruitment Process For Regional Rural Banks Begins

IBPS RRB 2021 registration begins

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has begun the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The application forms are available online at ibps.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is June 28.

Apply Online

IBPS conducts exams-- preliminary, main and interview-- for selection of office assistants and officer scale 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs.

The IBPS RRB 2021 preliminary exam will be held in August. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet though it was earlier announced that it will begin on August 1.

The provisional allotment of the officers and the office assistants will be completed by January 2022, the IBPS has said.

Graduates, MBA, CAs and others can apply for this job. Educational qualification in detail

While the lower age limit is 18 years for all the posts, the upper age limit is 30 years, 32 years and 40 years for Officer scale 1, 2 and 3 posts, respectively.

IBPS RRB 2021: Important Details

Vacancy: Click here for vacancy details

Exam Dates

Preliminary exam: August 2021

Result of preliminary exam: September 2021

Main exam or single exam: September/ October 2021

Interview (Officers): October/ November 2021

Pre-Exam Training (IBPS has said that it the training will be held if only it is safe to conduct it)

Training date: July 19 to 25

Download of admit card: July 9

Application Fee

Rs 175 for SC, ST, PWBD candidates

Rs 850 for others

Click here for more Jobs News