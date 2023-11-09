NIT Patna Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Roles, Check Details

NIT Patna Recruitment 2023: The last date for submitting applications is November 29.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna is seeking applications for various non-teaching staff positions, aiming to fill 47 vacant roles. The application window opened on November 7 and will close on November 29. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website - nitp.ac.in. The available positions include superintendent (5 posts), technical assistant (11 posts), technician (18 posts), junior assistant (accounts) (6 posts), and office attendant (7 posts).

Educational qualifications vary for each position:

Superintendent: A first-class Bachelor's degree or its equivalent, or a Master's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks.

Technical assistant: First class or equivalent grade in BE/B.Tech/Diploma/B.Sc/Masters Degree/MCA or relevant Engineering.

Technician: Senior Secondary (10+2)/Diploma with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in the appropriate trade.

Junior assistant (Accounts): Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognised board with a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute and proficiency in computer word processing and spreadsheet.

Office attendant: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognised board.



Salary range:

Superintendent: Rs 9,300 - 34,800- with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200

Technical assistant: Rs 9,300 - 34,800/- with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200

Technician: Rs 5,200 - 20,200/- with a Grade Pay of Rs 2,000

Junior assistant (accounts): Rs 5,200 - 20,200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2,000

Office attendant: Rs 5,200 - 20,200- with a Grade Pay of Rs 2000/-

Selection process:

The selection process for the applicants involves a written test and an interview.

NIT Patna Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - nitp.ac.in

Click on the recruitment link

Click on the apply for NIT Non-Teaching Post Recruitment

Read the instructions and complete the application form.

Upon submission, a unique number will be generated.

Pay the required fees.

Download and print the application for future reference.

Send the printout of the application form, along with self-attested supporting documents and proof of payment, to the registrar, National Institute of Technology, Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna 800 005, by speed-post/registered post before 5pm on December 7, 2023.