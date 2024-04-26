NEET UG: Deadline To Correct Photograph In Application Forms To End Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is giving one time opportunity to candidates to correct the photograph in their NEET-UG 2024 application forms. The window to correct the photo has been opened as the agency noted that pictures uploaded by many applicants were not as per the prescribed standard in the application form.

The deadline to correct the photograph in the application form is April 26, 2024 by 11: 59 pm. Applicants must correct their photograph as the admit cards of such candidates will be withheld, NTA noted.



An official notice by the NTA reads, "Upon scrutiny of photographs uploaded by candidates during the registration for NEET (UG) -2024, it has been observed that the photos uploaded by some candidates are not as per prescribed standards format/required specifications. The admit card of such candidates is likely to be with-held. Therefore, it has been decided to provide one time opportunity to all such candidates to correct/change their Photograph."

Meanwhile, NTA has also released the advance city intimation slips. The candidates are required to check/download their examination city intimation slip for NEET (UG) - 2024 using their application number and date of birth.

The slip will provide information about the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located. The admit card of NEET (UG) – 2024 will be issued later.

NEET UG 2024 will be held in about 571 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside the country in offline (pen and paper) mode. The exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, and will be conducted in a single shift from 2pm to 5.20pm.