NEET UG 2024: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Steps To Download

NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2pm to 5.20pm.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Registered candidates can access the city slips on the official websites at neet.ntaonline.in and exams.nta.ac.in using their application numbers and date of birth.

NEET UG 2024 will be held in about 571 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside the country in offline (pen and paper) mode. The exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, and will be conducted in a single shift from 2pm to 5.20pm.

NEET UG 2024: Steps To Download City Slips

Go to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the option to access the city intimation slip.

Click on the link to proceed to a new page where registered candidates are required to input details such as their application number and date of birth.

After submitting the required information, the city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Review the city slip and download the page for future reference.

NEET UG 2024: Tie-breaking Criteria

In case two students secure the same marks in NEET UG 2024, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:

Higher marks or percentages in Biology (Botany/Zoology).

Higher marks in Chemistry.

Higher marks in Physics.

Fewer incorrect answers compared to correct answers in all subjects.

Lowest proportion of incorrect responses to correct responses in Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Lowest ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry.

Lesser percentage of attempted incorrect answers in Physics.

Older age of the candidate.

NEET application number in ascending order.

NEET UG 2024: Number of candidates appearing in the exam

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has recorded the highest-ever registrations for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

A total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. Additionally, 24 students registered under the 'third gender' category.

Among the total registered students, more than 10 lakh belong to the OBC NCL category, 6 lakh are general students, 3.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1.8 lakh are from the Gen-EWS category, and 1.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.