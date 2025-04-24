NEET UG 2025: City Intimation Slip Released; Here's When Admit Card Is Expected

NEET UG 2025 City Slip Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG 2025). It is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates can check the cities allotted to them on the city slip using their application number, password, and the displayed captcha code.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted on May 5, 2025 (Sunday), in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The test assesses students' eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS.

NEET UG 2025 City Slip Out: Steps To Download

To check your NEET UG 2025 city intimation slip, follow these steps:

Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Download NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip" under the Candidate Activity section

Enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth or password

View your city slip and note the allotted exam city

Download and save a copy for future reference

The city intimation slip provides key details regarding the exam cities. It is issued before the admit card to help students plan their travel and stay arrangements near the exam centres. However, it is different from the admit card, as it does not include specific exam centre or venue details. The NEET UG 2025 admit card is expected to be released next week.