NMC Issues Notification About Fake News On New Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification about fake news circulating in media about the establishment of new medical colleges and grant of UG and PG seats in various medical colleges in the country.

Adding that the only authentic information for any stakeholder/general public is published on the NMC website, the medical body added that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), has not approved or sanctioned any new medical college or increase of UG/PG seats in various medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 so far. The applications received for this academic year are still under process.

An official notification released by NMC, reads, "It has been observed recently that there are some fake news in print/electronic media regarding establishment of new medical colleges and grant of UG/PG seats in various medical courses. It has further been observed that either 'heading' of such news is misleading or the 'contents' therein are baseless."

The Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), NMC has not approved/sanctioned any new medical college or increase of UG/PG seats in various medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 so far, NMC added. The applications received for this academic year are still under process. Any decision in the matter, whenever is taken by NMC, will be uploaded on the website of NMC immediately.

The commission also advised all the stakeholders/general public to not give attention to any misleading or baseless news being published in print/electronic media.